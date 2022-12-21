Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized with “threatening and hateful” graffiti

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have charged a man after he allegedly spray-painted “threatening and hateful” graffiti on two LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Police say they were made aware of the graffiti on the two businesses, The Bar Complex and Crossings, Wednesday morning. After an investigation, police found they had a man already in custody from the night before for “similar activity.”

In a Facebook post, The Bar Complex said security video caught the suspect vandalizing the buildings.

“This is what HATE looks like,” the post said, “THANK YOU for all the phone calls this morning and to all our supporters. We will not let this incident discourage our holidays.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR from all of us at The Bar Complex.”

Charges are forthcoming.

Mayor Linda Gorton said on Twitter asked that the city “stand united.”

“We’ve been made aware of threatening and hateful graffiti at two local LGBTQ-owned businesses. This City will not tolerate hate-filled acts. Our Lexington Police Department is already on the case. During this season of love and peace, let’s stand united against ignorance and hate,” she wrote in a tweet.