Lexington Legends under new ownership

A Nashville-based couple with a real estate firm bought the team and field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baseball fans in Lexington with mixed reactions after learning the Lexington Legends are being sold. The team tweeting out a release Friday, announcing Nathan and Keri Lyons, a couple based in Nashville, have taken ownership of the team and field. Many in the community are wondering what the change means for Lexington and the team.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be new,” says William Painter, a former Lexington Legends employee.

Andy Shea’s last day as the Lexington Legends president and CEO was Friday. Shea has owned the team for nearly 18 years now, starting out in 2005.

“This was my first job and I thought I’d be here for one year, then two years, then three,” says Shea. “Family circumstances have changed immensely and it was time. It was time for us to move on.”

Shea says it’s been an incredible 18 seasons and he’s made lifelong relationships at the ballpark that includes meeting his wife. Shea says the decision to sell the team has been in the works for about a year, after dealing with a personal tragedy.

Rumors circulating on social media that only a handful of people will keep their job through the transition to new ownership.

“When it comes to employees, I genuinely have no idea,” says Shea.

“Moving forward, a new ownership is going to bring in some of theirs but, as they should, they’re going to keep some of what was here as well to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible with the fans in mind, of course,” says Mike Allison, Lexington Legends marketing and sales consultant.

Allison is one of the Legends employees staying on once the Lyons, who run the real estate firm Vintage South Development, take over. He says change is the only guarantee in life but this isn’t a change the people of Lexington should be worried about.

Allison says Lexington’s baseball scene isn’t going anywhere and more details from the Lyons will be coming out early next week.

“What we’re going to care about here first is the fun, the entertainment of families and, obviously, doing so in a safe, new manner,” he says.

The Lexington legends are a community staple with just as many fans for Shea and his family as there are for the team. Many wishing Shea well in the future and excited to see what the new ownership brings to the table.

“I know that the new owners are going to be rockstars because Andy wouldn’t leave them, he wouldn’t leave the club in anything less than that,” says Liz Hall, a former Lexington Legends employee.

“I know he’s going to bring great ideas, they’re going to be great for the community and that’s going to be great for professional baseball in Lexington,” says Painter.