Lexington Legends to lead city’s Halloween Parade

Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Legends will lead Lexington’s Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 24, celebrating their 2021 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball championship.

Having won South Atlantic League championships in 2001, 2018, and 2019, this championship marks the fourth in the Legends’ 20-year history.

“Go Legends,” said Mayor Linda Gorton, who will join the Legends. “We want to recognize them for bringing yet another championship back to the Bluegrass. I know our residents are excited to see them Sunday, and celebrate together as a community.”

Don’t strike out and be late. The Legends will lead the Halloween Parade, which features floats, costumed characters, and performance groups.

The parade will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street, between Quality and Mill streets.

The Thriller Parade will follow at 7 p.m., featuring hundred zombies dragging themselves down Main Street.