Lexington Legends plan adult, kids vaccine clinics next 8 weekends

Weekend events include activities, merchandise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Lexington Legends announce Wild Health Winterfest; a new chapter in their partnership with Wild Health and a huge step forward in Lexington’s fight against COVID-19. For the next eight weekends, the Legends will host a Wild Health vaccination clinic to kick off the approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 through 11.

Wild Health Winterfest will take place Friday nights through Sunday afternoons and feature a Wild Health vaccination site for children as well as adults. In addition to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and testing, each day of Wild Health Winterfest will include events and giveaways from the Lexington Legends and their local partners.

Wild Health Winterfest will open on Friday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Each fan who gets a vaccination, booster, or COVID test will receive a ticket voucher for a 2022 game and a free item from a selection of merchandise from the Stache Shoppe.

To reserve a vaccination appointment at Wild Health Winterfest, visit https://kyvax.wildhealth.com/ and choose Fayette County and the Lexington Legends COVID-19 Vaccine location.

For questions or additional help, please visit lexingtonlegends.com or call the box office at 859-422-7867.