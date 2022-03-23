Lexington Legends partner with UK Hospital to give every newborn beanie
New lactation station coming to Wild Health Field
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Free beanies for babies! The Lexington Legends have teamed up with the University of Kentucky Hospital to provide every newborn with a logo beanie.
According to the Legends, they estimate at least 2,000 newborns will receive the mustache logo beanie this year.
The partnership will also create a new lactation station at Wild Health Field, providing moms with a clean, private area to feed or pump.