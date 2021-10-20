Lexington Legends make history in winning ALPB Championship

The Legends became the first team ever to win the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball title in an inaugural season in the league

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Legends defeated the Long Island Ducks 13-2 on Tuesday night in Lexington to win the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Championship.

The Legends are the first team in the history of the ALPB to win the title in an inaugural season in the league.

“This is an incredible way to end what some people viewed as a turbulent time for our industry. We have overcome many obstacles as an organization, yet we have continued to excel on and off the field,” said Andy Shea, President and CEO of the Legends. “This is our third League Championship in the last three seasons, but tonight’s win is most certainly the sweetest. There has never been a team to win the Atlantic League Championship in their first year. Lexington just did.”

The Legends won the South Atlantic League title in the organization’s first year of existence in 2001 and again in 2018 and 2019. Last year’s SAL season was called off due to the pandemic.

Before this season, the Legends lost their affiliation with Major League Baseball and moved to the independent ALPB.

The Legends were a power team during the regular season in 2021 and it continued into the post season. The Legends hit seven home runs in the championship game.

