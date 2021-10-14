Lexington Legends advance to ALPB Championship Series

Legends will face the Long Island Ducks in the ALPB Championship Series.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Legends are headed to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Championship Series after defeating the Charleston Dirty Birds 10-3 in the ALPB Southern Division title game on Wednesday.

“This is the standard for our organization,” said Andy Shea, Owner and CEO of the Legends. “The Legends have always prided ourselves on success on and off the field and that’s what we’ve continued to do. It’s always special when you have the chance to win it all.”

The Legends will play games one and two on the road against the Long Island Ducks in a best-of-five series.

The Legends will host game three on Monday, Oct. 18. If necessary, the Legends will host games four and five, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 19-20.

First pitch Monday in Lexington is scheduled for 6:31 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit lexingtonlegends.com or call the box office at 859-422-7867.

The 2021 Lexington Legends playoffs are presented by Lexington Clinic.