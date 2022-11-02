Lexington leaders launch domestic violence prevention campaign: ‘It’s Time’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington community leaders announced a new campaign Wednesday morning for domestic violence prevention, called It’s Time.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the city has had at least 12 homicides related to domestic violence so far in 2022 and that it’s “far more” than the city has had before.

“Many instances of domestic violence can be prevented,” said Diane Fleet with Greenhouse 17. “We must start providing safe spaces for people to talk about what’s going on at home. I’m excited about this campaign because its goal is to do just that. It’s Time to get honest about domestic violence.”

As part of the campaign, the city says it will begin encouraging victims of domestic violence to call 311 for assistance and referral. The campaign also launched the first phase of a three-phase project:

Phase one will increase knowledge and conversation about domestic violence. Phase two, set to begin in January of 2023, will be about having conversations as a community through honest conversations city-wide. Phase three will ask people to commit to action with practical things everyone can do to help prevent domestic violence.