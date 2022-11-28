Lexington kicks off Christmas season with annual holiday tree lighting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in downtown Lexington Sunday night for the annual Holiday Lighting Festival.

The event featured lots of activities for families to enjoy.

The festival began around 3 o’clock. It included ice skating, live music, vendors, face painting and hot chocolate.

There were Christmas songs, a menorah lighting, and a special visit from Santa Claus, who helped light the Christmas Tree.

We talked to a few people who were out spending time with their families.

“Our grandchildren (brought us out to Triangle Park). They wanted to try ice skating for the first time. Hopefully we wont be trying the emergency room for the first time,” says Mike Baker.

“It’s fun to get together see everyone, do some holiday activities, get the kids outside,” says Ali Cox.

The festivities don’t end there. The city is having its annual Christmas parade on December 3rd at 11 a.m.

The skating rink at Triangle Park is open through January 18th of 2023.