Lexington jewelry shop fundraises money to aid women who may need out-of-state abortions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A judge dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the constitutionality of two Kentucky laws that ban nearly all abortions in the state.

Rachel Savane is reflecting on her efforts to help women with travel expenses for out of state abortions, Savane is the owner of Savane Silver in downtown Lexington.

For over a year, she’s been donating to different organizations with proceeds from one specific piece of jewelry.

The “Reproductive Freedom ring.”

“I design my jewelry while I am making it. So I don’t draw things ahead of time, I start playing with metal and tools and oftentimes I don’t see a motif until somebody points it out later because for me, it’s all abstract and with this particular design, it hit me quickly that well, doesn’t this kind of look like fallopian tubes,” says Savane of the design of the ring.

Savane has donated to the Center for Reproductive Rights, PRROWESS, the ACLU and the Kentucky Health and Justice Network.

“They are grassroots, helping people with the expense of traveling out of Kentucky for services,” says Savane of KHJN.

Adding that as she reflects on the one year anniversary of the historic decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, it still seems unreal.

“I have daughters, I don’t have grandchildren yet, but who knows what, what their future is and who should determine if they are able to make their own decisions about their reproductive life,” she also says.

Also saying that women should be allowed to make choices over their bodies, “the whole decision to have an abortion is a trauma for any and everyone who makes the decision and now we are deciding that the trauma goes even that much deeper.”

Despite a judge dismissing a major lawsuit aimed at overturning the state’s trigger law, Kentucky Right to Life, which had supported the laws, celebrated the decision of the plaintiffs to end litigation.