Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 of 4,000 rescued beagles from VA mass breeding facility

Foster families are awaiting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fifteen of 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia are going to loving foster homes in our area Tuesday, thanks to the Lexington Humane Society.

The beagles will be introduced to play yards, evaluated for medical treatment, receive spay or neuter surgeries and then be placed with their foster homes.

“As with most shelter animals, LHS is caring for a very high number of animals this summer, and our resources are stretched to the limit,” said LHS President Susan Malcomb in a press release. “Even with all of our challenges, our team categorically elected to help these beagles. How could we not?”

While in foster care, the beagles will acclimate to life in a home — and learn what it is to be a dog. For updates on their progress, be sure to follow the LHS Facebook page.

LHS added that this was a big undertaking considering the 400 other animals in its care and that they need the community’s support now.

If you’d like to help, you can make a donation on the recent Facebook post by LHS, on the LHS website or by texting BEAGLES to 41444.