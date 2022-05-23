Lexington Humane Society selling “Booze Wagon Raffle” to support animals

Tickets are $10 and sales end Friday, June 3 at 12 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society is holding a booze wagon raffle to support animals during the Mutt Strutt this year.

According to organizers, a raffle to win a huge wagon full of alcohol valued at $450 will cost $10 per ticket. You don’t have to attend Mutt Strutt to enter.

The humane society says the winner will receive a wagon with liquor from Buffalo Trace, Tito’s, along with wine from Kendall-Jackson, beer from Cigar City and more.

Proceeds benefit the animals at the Lexington Humane Society. Online ticket sales end Friday, June 3 at 12 p.m. The winner will be randomly selected on June 4 at 11:15 a.m. on the humane society’s Facebook page.

You can enter online HERE.

Details on the 2022 Mutt Strutt can be found HERE.