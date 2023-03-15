Lexington Humane Society reopens Henry’s Houses to give shelter dogs a ‘brief break’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Humane Society has re-opened its Henry’s Houses, which are small cabins that allow the dogs to have a brief break from shelter life.

The canine cabins give LHS dogs a “brief break” from shelter life and allow them to experience being in a home environment, the shelter wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Each cabin has furniture, heating/AC and a fenced-in yard for dogs to run and play.

The cabins help the lives of the shelter dogs, especially long-term dogs, the shelter said.

Henry’s Houses was sponsored by Davis and Stacie Marksbury in honor of their pets, including their adopted dog Henry, and all LHS adoptees.

“Visitors and volunteers are able to use Henry’s Houses to spend time with our dogs – it’s a win-win for everyone involved!” the Facebook post says.