Lexington Humane Society fundraising with unique pet portraits

Submit a photo of your pet and a $20 donation by Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – How would you like a pet ‘pawtrait’? The Lexington Humane Society is once again doing its’ pet drawing fundraiser. Disclaimer, the shelter says volunteers don’t claim to be “artistically talented.”

The shelter says staff do enjoy creating unique masterpieces of your pets though and the best part? All proceeds go back to the shelter to help care for the more than 4,000 animals that come in every year.

To take part, submit your pet photo HERE. It’s $20 per drawing.

Photo’s will be accepted through Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m. The shelter says portrait pickup will be from August 1 to 14 at the Administration Building, located at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike. Shipped artwork will be sent out August 1 to 14.

According to the Lexington Humane Society, there’s no limit to how many portraits you can purchase.