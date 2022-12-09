Lexington house fire forces two families out of homes

The Lexington Fire Department says no one was injured.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Lexington families were forced out of their homes Thursday night following a house fire on Accord Drive.

Crews say when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible in the back of the house.

The Lexington Fire Department says no one was hurt, and families on both sides of the house evacuated safely before crews got to the scene.

However, there was heavy damage to the back of the house.

The Lexington Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.