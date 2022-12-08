Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. dies at 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. has died.

According to his obituary, Ockerman died on Dec. 4. He was 70.

He was seventh-generation Kentuckian, attorney, historian, author, poet and community leader. He was a founding member of the Lexington History Museum, a graduate of Henry Clay High School and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.

Ockerman is survived by his wife, Reverend Martina Young Ockerman, his daughters and grandchildren, and siblings.

Mayor Linda Gorton issued a statement on Ockerman’s passing Thursday morning, saying: “Foster was a vocal advocate for the preservation of local history. In 2025 we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Lexington. Because of Foster we will celebrate that milestone with a deeper understanding of the history that makes Lexington the wonderful community it is today.”

Ockerman’s visitation is set for Dec. 15 at First United Methodist Church from 12 to 3 p.m.