Lexington hires firm to design $10 million public park

Lexington-based Brandstetter Carroll Inc. will design the new Cardinal Run Park North, scheduled to open in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If approved by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, Lexington-based Brandstetter Carroll Inc. will design a public park for undeveloped land off of Parkers Mill Road.

Cardinal Run Park North is scheduled to open in 2024, according to the city. It will be across from Cardinal Run Park South, which has several baseball and softball fields.

“Cardinal Run Park North is going to be a game-changer,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Large city parks serve the needs of our community in so many ways. We are excited to work with Brandstetter Carroll, based right here in Lexington, to develop a park with something for everyone.”

The company will begin gathering design input from the community soon with a focus on access and equity.

In keeping with the City’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan, which provides guidance for parks, recreation, open space, and trails in Lexington, Cardinal Run North will offer a wide variety of recreational amenities, including paved and unpaved trails, playgrounds, a dog park, shelters, sports courts, and multi-purpose play fields, according to the city.

“Cardinal Run Park North is an opportunity for us to execute our mission, which is to build community and enrich life through parks, programs and play,” said Monica Conrad, Director of Parks & Recreation. “This dynamic space will highlight several natural features as part of a nature-focused outdoor programming space in keeping with the scenic qualities of the Versailles Road corridor.”

The improvements at Cardinal Run Park North, estimated at $10.1 million, are being funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Gorton asked the Council to fund Cardinal Run North through the federal funds.

“Cardinal Run North has remained undeveloped since the property was given to the City in the 1990s,” Gorton said. “It’s time for us to make an investment in it so all residents can enjoy it.”

The park design plan will make use of several natural features, including a spring and karst topography, according to the city.

“The mission of Brandstetter Carroll Inc. is to ‘enhance community and quality of life’ and it is an honor to be selected to accomplish that right here in our hometown,” said Benjamin E. Brandstetter, President of Brandstetter Carroll Inc. “Cardinal Run Park North will fulfill the need for a new community park in Lexington and facilities that were identified by the public in the Parks & Recreation Master Plan.”

The combined size of Cardinal Run Park North and Cardinal Run Park South – 192 acres – will rank it among the top five largest parks in Lexington, along with other popular parks such as Jacobson and Shillito. Cardinal Run will offer amenities on a similar scale to those locations, according to the city.

For more information about the Master Plan for Lexington’s division of Parks & Recreation, visit lexingtonky.gov/parksmasterplan.

Parks & Recreation, a division of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, oversees the programing, maintenance, and development of over 100 city parks and natural areas, six pools, five golf courses, community centers, recreational programs, and three arts venues. To find out more, follow @LexKYParks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up for the email newsletter.