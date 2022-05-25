Lexington health department to begin Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for kids

Starting May 25 ages 5-11 years will be able to get vaccinated by same-day appointment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Wednesday, May 25, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster for children five to 11 years old.

According to the health department, same-day appointments can be made in the department’s Public Health Clinic by calling 859-288-2483. All COVID-19 vaccines are available for free by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

You can find more information HERE.

The health department also reported 350 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday which brings the 7-day rolling average to 138 cases. According to the health department, 620 people have now died from COVID-19 in Lexington since the start of the pandemic.