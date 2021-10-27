Lexington Health Department expanding booster shot options starting Oct. 29

All three varieties available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will start offering Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 booster shots on Oct. 29.

Same-day appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. Anyone eligible for a booster dose can select the vaccine of their choice no matter which vaccine was given for the initial doses.

Moderna

Starting Friday, Oct. 29, free booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available by same-day appointment in our Public Health Clinic for:

* people ages 65 and older;

* people ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions putting them at high risk of severe COVID-19 (this includes diabetes and heart, kidney or lung disease; more information on who is considered at high risk can be found at http://www.cdc.gov/…/people-with-medical-conditions.html);

* people ages 18 and older who live in long-term care or high-risk settings; and

* people ages 18-64 who are likely to get exposed at work (examples include health care, education, restaurants, groceries and manufacturing).

The booster can be given 6 months after you received your second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Starting Friday, Oct. 29, free booster doses of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine will be available by same-day appointment for everyone 18 and older who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago.

Pfizer

We also continue to provide the Pfizer booster for the same groups listed for the Moderna booster.

First or Second Doses

Anyone who has yet to receive their first dose or second dose can also call to schedule their same-day appointment. Our Public Health Clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.