Lexington Habitat for Humanity ReStore book department surpasses half a million in sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Lexington Habitat ReStore has been a staple for bargain hunters in Lexington for 20 years – but it’s also become an unexpected hot spot for readers! The store’s book and media department recently surpassed half a million dollars in lifetime sales.

What makes this milestone special isn’t just that it was reached via donated books, vinyl records and other media. At the ReStore, it’s all about the bigger picture.

“Our mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.” says Lexington Habitat CEO Rachel Childress. “This money was raised, dollar by dollar, by thousands of people in our community who donated books, shopped or volunteered in the book department. It’s a beautiful example of how when we all come together and pitch in, it adds up to make an incredible impact.”

Net proceeds from the ReStore benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. This support helps create affordable housing opportunities for people with low incomes through services such as new home construction, home repairs and homeownership classes. The funds raised by this one department is estimated to be about the cost of building four new Lexington Habitat homes.

The book department is run entirely by community volunteers who have a heart for the mission.

“The book department started on a small scale, but as more people learned that the ReStore includes a wide variety of books and media at incredibly attractive prices, donations have increased dramatically,” said Tom Little, longtime Lexington Habitat supporter and leader of the book department volunteers. “All titles are sorted by genre and it’s easy for our shoppers to find what they’re looking for. We have everything from children’s books to rare and collectible books. It’s very rewarding for all of us to know that our efforts ultimately result in quality homes for deserving Lexington families.”

Mark Little, ReStore Director, echoed that sentiment. “Last night, there were several children in Lexington sleeping in safe, warm, stable homes. These children will have stability in their childhood that is only really offered by homeownership, and they will be at the very first steps of creating generational security for their families. Thanks to the people who love and contribute to this book department.”

The ReStore is seeking donations of new and gently used items as well as volunteers to join them.

For more information on how to get involved, visit www.lexingtonrestore.com (click here), or stop by to shop the ReStore Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 451 Southland Drive in Lexington.