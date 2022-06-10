Lexington Girl Scouts make a pledge and promise to Uvalde Texas

Lexington troops are crafting special cards and drawings to send to Texas in honor of girl scout killed in mass shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts across America are honoring a pledge to help and serve others in need. Brownies from troops in Lexington had a meeting on Friday night to create drawings that will go to Texas in honor of a girl scout, killed in the Ulvade, Texas mass shooting. By participating in this project, Olivia Lintner is honoring a pledge she took when becoming a girl scout, after a tragic event took the life 21 people at a school in Uvalde Texas.

Among the victims was a ten-year-old named Amerie Jo Garza, a fourth grade student at Rob Elementary School and a former Girl Scout.

Olivia’s mom says having the conversation about what happened to her isn’t easy, especially since Garza was about the same age as her own daughter.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. I look at Olivia and I think that it could have been her. It could have been them, it could have been any school,” says Shasta Lintner, Olivia’s mom.

After Garza passed away her troop awarded her the bronze cross, which is one of the highest honors in girl scouting. It’s awarded for saving or attempting to save a life at the risk of ones own life.

Lexington troop leader Rebecca Fugate of troop 2101 and 7355 says she wanted to show out-of-state support.

“Since this is something that all of my scouts unfortunately have to think about all the time we wanted to create that connection and that sisterhood between our troops and their troops and their families,” says Fugate.

In July cards, bracelets and drawings from the brownies and the junior girl scouts will be sent to the Girl Scouts of Southwestern Texas Council where Garza belonged.

Olivia says she hopes that it will put a smile on the faces of family members who have been living a nightmare. Aside from selling cookies and earning badges, Olivia says girl scouts are encouraged to help make the world a better place. Which could mean performing small meaningful acts like being kind, considerate and to be a sister to every girl scout.

If you’re a troop leader in Kentucky and would like to get involved in this project, you can click the link here.