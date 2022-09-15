Lexington gets new playground at Southland Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –There’s a new playground in Lexington.

City leaders Thursday cut the ribbon on the new playground at Southland Park.

While it’s meant for kids and families to use, everyone of all ages was encouraged to take their turn on a new, modern merry-go-round — one of many new additions.

“This is so much fun. This is a great fun park, and it’s brand new, in Southland Park. And you know, some of us adults just took a turn on this brand new modern merry-go-round,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

The park is located at 625 Hill N Dale Road.