Lexington Forum to host gun violence discussion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the number of murders and incidents of gun violence in the Bluegrass continue to rise, Lexington Forum will host a community discussion to analyze the issue and what can be done about it.

The discussion will welcome Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, Sheriff Kathy Witt, FCPS Chief Martin Schafer and One Lexington Director Devine Carama.

The city leaders will talk about what is being done, what still needs to be done and how they can help.

The program will be held at Base249 on Main Street at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Registration for the discussion will cost $35. To register for the event, click here.