Lexington Fisher House recognized at minor league baseball game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Friends of Lexington Fisher House was the featured Community Organization of the Night at the Wild Health Genomes baseball game Saturday night in Lexington, which was Armed Forces Day.

The recognition of the non-profit foundation included an information table in the concourse near the main entrance, a pre-game on-field interview promoting the foundation’s fundraising mission and signage in the stadium at Wild Health Field.

Friends of Lexington Fisher House is raising money to build a Fisher House in Lexington where veterans’ families stay for free while their loved one is hospitalized in either of the two VA hospitals in Lexington.

The $9 million house is being built just inside the main entrance to the VA on the Franklin R. Sousley campus on Leestown Road. The house is expected to be up and running by the end of this year.

The 13,400 square foot home will have 16 private suites with a common kitchen, dining and living area.

Fisher House’s are only built on military bases and VA property. The Lexington Fisher House is the first on VA property in Kentucky. Currently, the only Fisher House in the state is at Fort Campbell.

Once the house is finished, it will be gifted to the VA for free. The house will then be owned and operated by the VA.

The Lexington Fisher House is estimated to save veterans’ families $600,000 in lodging and transportation costs. The house is expected to offer 5,840 lodging days a year.

The ‘Friends of Lexington Fisher House’ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation. The foundation’s president is ABC 36 Anchor Tom Kenny.

To make a tax-deductible donation, CLICK HERE.

Donations can also be mailed to:

Friends of Lexington Fisher House

P.O. Box 54481

Lexington, KY 40555