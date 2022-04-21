Lexington Fisher House construction progressing at VA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Construction is progressing on the Lexington Fisher House at the Lexington VA Health Care System’s Sousley Campus on Leestown Road.

The $7 million home is where veterans’ families will stay for free while their loved one is in either of the two VA hospitals in Lexington. Barring weather-related delays and supply chain issues, the house is expected to be up and running by the end of this year or in early 2023.

The 13,400 square foot home will have 16 private suites with a common kitchen, dining and living area. It will be built just inside the main entrance to the Sousley Campus on the left in a park-like setting.

Fisher House’s are only built on military bases and VA property. The Lexington Fisher House will be the first on VA property in Kentucky. Currently, the only Fisher House in the state is at Fort Campbell.

Once the house is built, it will be gifted to the VA for free. The house will then be owned and operated by the VA.

The Lexington Fisher House is estimated to save veterans’ families $600,000 in lodging and transportation costs. The house is expected to offer 5,840 lodging days a year.

The ‘Friends of Lexington Fisher House’ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation raising money to build the Lexington Fisher House. The foundation’s president is ABC 36 Anchor Tom Kenny.

Donations can also be mailed to:

Friends of Lexington Fisher House

P.O. Box 54481

Lexington, KY 40555