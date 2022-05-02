Lexington firefighters return from weekend competition with medals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some members of the Lexington Fire Department have returned home from Indianapolis after a weekend competition. There are 10 team members on the department’s Firefighter Combat Challenge Team and every member returned with a medal.

The Official Firefighter Challenge, according to organizers, is a job-related, skills-based course that’s open to all firefighters regardless of where they are in their fitness journey. The Challenge includes successfully completing some or all of the five job-related evolutions on the course. You can read more about the Challenge HERE.