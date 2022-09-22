Lexington firefighters fight a tractor and hay fire

The Fire Department says no one was hurt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bales fire Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bales caught fire at 2810 Dairy Rd., near Georgetown Rd.

Lexington police say the fire happened on University of Kentucky owned property. According to firefighters, the tractor was parked when the fire started, and no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Well have more details later.