Lexington firefighters kick off 91st annual toy drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters (FOF) is kicking off its 91st Annual Toy Program.

Firefighters came together with the mayor to make the announcement this evening.

Toys can be brought to all Lexington Fire Stations or the “North Pole” at 3475 Blazer Parkway. A variety of toys such as dolls, balls, action figures and games will be collected for kids ages 0-12. All toys should be new and unwrapped.

First responders see this drive as a chance to make the holidays special for hundreds of kids.

“I love the idea that firefighters are working together with our citizens to get these toys in the hands of our children, and so that when they wake up on Christmas morning, and their parents can see the look on their face with that toy,” said Lt. Chris MacFarlane, President of the Lexington FOF. “That’s pretty special to us.”

Signups to receive gifts began Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the “North Pole.” Those applying must meet the following requirements:

Must be the legal guardian or parent of the child

Must have a valid and current ID

Must have proof of residence in the form of a lease, utility bill or mail received from the school district or other government agency

Must bring birth certificates of children that are being signed up

The child must be between the ages of birth and 12

Masks are requested to be worn when signing up.

For more information, contact the FOF at 859-523-9576 or check its Facebook page by clicking here.