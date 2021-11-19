Lexington firefighters have to shuttle water in to fight mobile home fire

The mobile home is in a remote spot with no fire hydrant in the immediate area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters had an additional challenge fighting a mobile home fire late Thursday afternoon because of a lack of a fire hydrant nearby.

Firefighters say the mobile home is in a remote area in the 4100 block of Georgetown Road.

The fire department had to shuttle-in water to battle the fire, which was already showing heavy amounts of flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to firefighters.

Investigators say there weren’t any known injuries.

There were temporary road closures in the area, including near Iron Works Pike and Hurricane Hall Road, as firefighters fought the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.