Lexington firefighters contain apartment fire to one unit

The Monday night fire was on Hollow Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters kept an apartment fire from spreading to other units Monday night, limiting damage to the apartment where the fire originated, according to investigators.

Firefighters say someone who lives in an apartment at the complex in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road, called Monday around 7:00 p.m. to report smoke was coming through the vents in the apartment.

Investigators say the fire began in a bottom floor unit of the two-story apartment complex building.

They say no one was home in that apartment when the fire began. The cause is under investigation.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department.

Investigators say only the apartment where the fire started was damaged and is unlivable. They say no other units were affected.