Lexington firefighters challenged by no hydrant nearby fighting scrap metal fire

A large pile of scrap metal and trash caught fire overnight on Lisle Industrial Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters faced an additional challenge overnight fighting a large scrap metal and trash pile fire on Lisle Industrial Avenue because there wasn’t a nearby fire hydrant, according to the fire department.

Firefighters say the call came in at 4:45 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say the closest fire hydrant was 1,500 feet away from the fire scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.