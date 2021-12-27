Lexington firefighters challenged by no hydrant nearby fighting scrap metal fire
A large pile of scrap metal and trash caught fire overnight on Lisle Industrial Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters faced an additional challenge overnight fighting a large scrap metal and trash pile fire on Lisle Industrial Avenue because there wasn’t a nearby fire hydrant, according to the fire department.
Firefighters say the call came in at 4:45 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters say the closest fire hydrant was 1,500 feet away from the fire scene.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.