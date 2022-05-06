Lexington firefighters battle house fire Thursday evening, cause under investigation

Firefighters battle house fire at 1700 block of Scarborough Court Thursday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Scarborough Court.

Fire crews say once on scene, smoke and flames were seen coming from the single-story home.

According to firefighters, the people who lived in the house were safely evacuated. Fire crews were able to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the cause of fire is under investigation.