Lexington Firefighter assaulted overnight

The Lexington Fire Department says the firefighter who was attacked was not treated for injuries and is doing fine.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington firefighter was assaulted overnight according to Lexington police.

Police say firefighters responded to a call about a man injured from a firework in the 1100 block of Barley’s Pass around 12 30 A.M. Friday.

Police say while the firefighter was helping the injured man….the man assaulted the firefighter.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to police…the man was cited and is currently facing assault charges.

The Lexington Fire Department says the firefighter who was attacked was not treated for injuries and is doing fine.