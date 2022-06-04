Lexington Fire respond to barn engulfed in flames Saturday

Luckily, no animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Fire Department responded to a barn fire on Hume Bedford Pike Saturday.

According to officials, firefighters responded around 6:11 p.m. to the 2800 block of Hume Bedford Pike. When they arrived they say a 60 by 30 size barn was engulfed in flames.

Lexington Fire Investigators were also on scene working to determine the cause of and origin of the fire.