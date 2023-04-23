Lexington Fire Department on scene of house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The department says it responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of Canonero Drive.

When they arrived, crews found heavy black smoke coming from the rear of a home and upgraded it to a working structure fire.

Officials say the home suffered moderate damage. They say no one was home at the time of the incident and there are no injuries.

Investigators were on scene to determine a cause.

We’ll update as we learn more.