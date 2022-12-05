Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.

Police say the driver of the car fled before officers arrived.

According to the police, there were no injures to anyone inside the home.

The crash is under investigation.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Lexington police.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated.