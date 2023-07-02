Lexington Fire discusses city fireworks ordinance

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s a call Major Jon Ott of the Lexington Fire Department says first responders get every year around the fourth of July: an injury related to fireworks.

“Most of the injuries are hand injuries across the country. People think they can hold a bottle rocket or light something and it goes off too quick. Extremity injuries: hands, eye injuries, facial injuries,” says Ott.

According to the department, fireworks injure more than 12,000 people and cause more than 18,000 fires each year. That’s why Ott says its important to follow all rules and ordinances within the city limits..

According to the city of Lexington’s fireworks ordinance, the only fireworks allowed to be sold with the county are ground and hand held sparkling devices, like sparklers and ground spinners.

“In Lexington if it goes up into the air, and its really loud, its against the ordinance. No bottle rockets, no mortars that go up into the air. Nothing really loud. Sparklers and things are fine, the little showery, sprinklery ones are good. The little ones that go on the ground are good. Just as long as it doesn’t go up into the air,” says Ott.

Anyone violating the enforcement could face charges and fines, up to $250 for a first time offense.

Fire officials say many injuries can be avoided- by following common sense rules.

“Don’t shoot bottle rockets at each other. And just remember when you’re done with your fireworks, put them in a bucket of water. Wet them down. Don’t throw them in your trash can. And then put them against your house,” says Ott.

While many children love fireworks, they also need extra supervision.

“You should certainly have adult supervision. Don’t send a three year old with a box of sparklers. Be with them, help them light them.”

Ott also says its important for people to be a good distance away from their homes, dry brush, and other flamable items before shooting fireworks.

He also encourages people to wear safety glasses when lighting fireworks.