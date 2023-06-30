Lexington Fire Dept. responds to partial stair collapse in parking garage

LFD says one woman was injured when stair collapsed in the Chase Bank parking garage downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a stair collapse in downtown Lexington on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say a woman is being treated for minor injures after a partial stair collapse in the Chase Bank parking garage on East Main Street.

LFD is assessing the stairs and the building.

Officials say code enforcement has been called to the scene as well.

This story will continue to be updated.