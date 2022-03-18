Lexington Fire Dept. captain suspended following DUI guilty plea

Justin Halsaver was charged in Scott County in June of last year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Fire Department captain has been suspended 80-hours after pleading guilty to DUI, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says Justin Halsaver was initially charged in Scott County in June 2021. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in January of this year and paid a $200 fine, according to court records cited in the newspaper’s report.

The Urban County Council approved the 80-hour suspension last night, according to the report.

Citing the arrest citation, the report says a Scott County sheriff’s deputy observed Halsaver’s truck driving over the center line and over a curb while making a turn in the area of South Broadway and Pochahontas Trail.

When Halsaver was pulled over, he performed a field sobriety test and his blood alcohol level registered .08, which is the legal limit, according to the report.

The Lexington Fire Department had no comment on the DUI case or suspension, telling ABC 36 News it doesn’t comment on personnel matters.