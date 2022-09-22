Lexington Fire Department to hire 21 new firefighters thanks to grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department will be able to add 21 new firefighters to its team thanks to a $4.2 million grant.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant aims to provide funding directly to fire departments to help them increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters available in their communities, according to a press release.

This grant will cover the cost of the new firefighters for three years and will grow the department from 599 to 620.

“We want to ensure all response units – like fire engines, ladders and ambulances – are kept on duty at all times in order to meet our department’s mission of protecting lives and property,” Fire Chief Jason Wells said. “This funding will have an immediate impact on reducing risk to both firefighters, and the community.”

Wells added that with the increase in staffing, he’s confident it will help the department respond more effectively and reduce response times.