Lexington Fire Department shares firework safety tips

Remember, while they are fun, they can also be dangerous--even smaller fireworks like sparklers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some people may already be kicking off the holiday weekend a bit early. With the Fourth of July approaching, you might be heading to a fireworks show, or planning on lighting some sparklers of your own.

But remember, while they are fun, they can also be dangerous–even smaller fireworks like sparklers. According to the Lexington Fire Department, fireworks that don’t “go up or blow up,” like sparklers, fountains, and snakes, are considered legal for personal use in Fayette County.

However, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, even sparklers can reach a temperature of 2,000 degrees, making them a safety hazard for children who may not realize how hot they are.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, injuries involving fireworks have climbed 25 percent in the past 15 years. Last year, 11,500 people in the U.S. were treated for fireworks injuries, and 32 percent of those were burns.

The Lexington Fire Department recommends that if you’re using your own fireworks, it’s important to closely supervise young children around them, making sure they’re maintaining a safe distance from the sparks.

Fireworks should also be a safe distance away from houses or cars, and should be used on concrete instead of grass. It’s also important to never use fireworks when you’re impaired, says the Lexington Fire Department.

“If you’re going to set fireworks off at your home, it’s important that you never point or throw them at another person, and you don’t try to re-light a firework that’s failed to ignite, and you keep a bucket of water or hose on hand so you can douse the firework before discarding it,” said Lexington Fire Department Major Jessica Bowman.

Remember that hot, dry conditions can also make igniting fireworks more dangerous.

Ultimately, the Lexington Fire Department recommends leaving the fireworks up to the pros and finding a fireworks show in your area.