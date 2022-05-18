Lexington Fire Department recruiting female firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is actively recruiting for female firefighters.

The department says since 2015, the number of women among the department’s ranks has grown from 15-to-27.

The department says one of its most important goals is to have its ranks reflect the makeup of the community. To help reach that goal, more female firefighters are needed.

The department says it knows women are capable of incredible things, including feats of physical strength, athleticism and tremendous bravery. Women are an integral part of the department’s intentional efforts to create a team environment where ideas are diverse, perspectives are varied and everyone feels valued, according to fire department officials.

The department admits being a firefighter is a tough job, which is why it says exceptional people are needed.

If you have a good attitude, love a physical challenge and have a desire to live your life with purpose, the department would love to hear from you.

If you’re interested, contact a Lexington Fire Department recruiter at 859-280-8926 or email: LFDhiring@lexingtonky.gov