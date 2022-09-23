Lexington Fire Department received $4.2 million grant to help hire firefighters

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Firefighters are called on every day to serve their community. Here in Lexington, the fire department is among the many industries facing shortages when it comes to staffing.

“We’re about fifty people short on the fire line. We do have 32 individuals who are currently in a recruit class. So around the first of November, they’ll come out and that will help reduce those shortages on the line,” said Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells.

That’s where a FEMA grant will help. The department is the latest recipient of the “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” or SAFER grant. It provides funding directly to fire departments to help them hire and maintain firefighters.

According to Wells, it’ll help make the department a safer place to work.

“This grant, $4.2 million dollars over the course of three years, is going to allow us that shot in the arm, that boost that we need to go ahead and add 21 additional firefighters, which is a huge win for our department, for our community, and for our city,” said Wells.

The grant will go towards salaries and benefits for 21 new firefighter positions. According to the department, it will grow from 599 to 620 firefighters as a result of the funding.

It will also help ease firefighter burnout and reduce the risk of injuries by maintaining safety standards.

“We know that we the growth of our community and our call volume, that we needed to add more firefighters,” said Wells.

It’s a job Wells and his entire department takes seriously and hope that soon, others will too.

“It’s incredible benefits. It’s really good pay. A great schedule, but that satisfaction that you get from helping others, from serving our community is hard to replicate anywhere else,” said Wells.

If you’re interested in applying to be Lexington Firefighter, click here.