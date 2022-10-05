Lexington Fire Department prepares for Fire Prevention Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As it starts to get colder, many will find different ways to stay warm or bring heat into their home.

Maybe it is through a chimney, or a space heater.

Whatever it may be, Lexington Firefighter, Todd Houston, says it’s important to be cautious, and know how to use them safely.

“We do have more chimney fires because a lot of times people won’t get their chimneys or fireplaces cleaned before using them. If you’re going to be using any space heaters, make sure you have a 3 foot perimeter around away from towels or curtains, furniture things like that. With kitchen safety, make sure you turn off your stoves when you leave, don’t use your ovens or your stoves as a heat source in your house” said Houston.

The Lexington Fire Department will be bringing those safety tips and more at its fire prevention festival Sunday to kick off national ‘Fire Prevention Week’.

An effort to make the community more aware of what to do before during and after a fire

“When you learn what to do is not when it’s happening so to be able to come out and see live, well have some live demonstrations of cutting up cars, of the repelling, and then we have burns that were going to do twice to show people how fast a fire can spread and how fast it can grow and how big of a deal it really can be” said Houston.

Fire Prevention Week also comes just one week after the start of Kentucky’s wildfire hazard season, where burning restrictions are now in effect.

Restrictions include no burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brush land or dry grass area.

In Fayette County there is currently no burn ban, but Houston says it’s all about using common sense.

“Obviously it hasn’t rained in a long time, so don’t set a bonfire or a cooking fire or camping fire in your backyard when it’s dry and its grass because it is going to spread really fast”