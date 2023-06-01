Lexington Fire Department investigating house fire on West Hampton Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Fire Department crews are investigating the cause of a fire on West Hampton Drive.

According to the fire department, crews responded to a house fire around midnight on the 100 block of West Hampton Drive.

When the fire department arrived, they saw smoke coming from the house. Since then, the fire has been extinguished with no injuries being reported.

Investigators are still on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.