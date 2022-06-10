Lexington Fire Department fights early morning house fire

L.F.D. says the house suffered significant damage, but was unoccupied

The Lexington Fire Department was out battling a fire early this morning, at a house on Charles Avenue.

According to Battalion Chief Kevin Austin, crews arrived to the scene around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning, to visible flames and smoke rising from the back of the house.

Chief Austin told us that the building suffered decent damage in the back of the building, as well as some melting on the side panels of the house.

The fire department says no one was hurt in the fire, and the building is unoccupied currently.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.