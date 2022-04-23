Lexington Fire Department checking, replacing smoke alarms

Saturday, the Lexington Fire Department went door-to-door doing fire safety checks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department went door-to-door Saturday doing fire safety checks.

According to the department, it’s a way to help reduce home fire deaths. Firefighters checked smoke alarms and installed new ones in homes along the Armstrong Mill Road corridor.

The firefighters say they planned to visit about 600 homes in the area.

While they stopped at each house, they discussed fire education with homeowners, helping them build a fire safety plan.

“So we’re going door to door, we’re knocking door to door on every home and we’re installing three smoke alarms in any home that needs them. And we’re also doing fire education so we’re talking to people about the importance of testing their smoke alarms monthly as well as having a home escape plan,” said Lexington Fire Department Public Information Officer Jessica Bowman.

The Lexington Fire Department was canvassing the area until 5PM Saturday.