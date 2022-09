Lexington Fire Department battles trailer fire on Queen Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department battled a trailer fire on Queen Avenue Friday morning.

A call for the fire in the Imperial Trailer Park was made around 9:30 a.m., according to the fire department. No one was injured in the fire, but a dog died.

Fire crews are beginning to leave the scene, but the fire remains under investigation.