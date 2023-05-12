Lexington Fire Department battles multiple house fires overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Fire Department crews battled two fires that impacted three homes overnight.

According to Maj. Dickie Roberts, the first fire began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lucille Drive. The fire from that home spread to a neighboring home, displacing two people. No one was injured.

The second fire began around 1:28 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive. As of publishing time, there was no update on injuries or if anyone in the home was displaced.