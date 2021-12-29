Lexington fire crews contain fire in At Home superstore in Hamburg Pavillion

Heavy fire crew presence at At Home Tuesday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Fire Department crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a store in the Hamburg Pavillion on Tuesday evening called At Home.

According to Jordan Saas, the public information officer and Battalion Chief for the Lexington Fire Department, fire crews responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. An evacuation was already in progress when crews arrived and flames were found inside the building, according to Saas.

Fire crews found the building’s sprinkler system had been activated and the fire was contained. Fire crews continue to work to clear the building of smoke.

According to Saas, no injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.